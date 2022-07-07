Biden Administration looks to diversify baby formula supply

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The Biden Administration says it wants to make sure the baby formula shortage doesn't happen again.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to help overseas producers that helped restock American supplies to remain on the market in the United States.

The FDA says it will help those producers meet current regulatory requirements and make the application process more efficient.

The White House says by this weekend efforts to import baby formula from other countries will have brought 400 million bottles into the U.S.