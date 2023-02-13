CPSC warns consumers about the dangers of Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand strollers following death of 1 year old

(KERO) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is accusing a baby strollers maker of inaccurate statements about the safety of its products.

The CPSC warned consumers about the dangers of Sit n' Stand Double and Ultra strollers made by Baby Trend.

The notice came after the asphyxiation death of a 14-month-old whose neck got trapped between the canopy and armrest of the double stroller.

"Consumers can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness," said the CPSC notice.

In a statement, baby trend said its strollers were "completely safe when used as intended."

The CPSC pushed back saying model numbers SS76 and SS66 can cause life-threatening injuries.