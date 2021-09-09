Beware of DeWalt, Milwaukee power tool scams

Many shoppers will be trying to get a head start on the holiday shopping season this year, with predictions of shortages as Christmas approaches.

But if you are looking to get a jump on buying someone a tool kit, beware of the power tool scam.

Not sure what to buy your dad? In many cases, a tool kit does the job.

But the website Tool Guyd is warning about scams involving Milwaukee and DeWalt tools, two of the most respected names in power saws, hammers, and drills.

The problem is that fake web retailers are advertising DeWalt and Milwaukee tool kits and storage chests for well under $100.

In real life, that's pretty much impossible, because their power tools start at over $100 and go well up from there.

A 10-piece kit should cost around $1,000, not $95.

Watch for slick social media ads

And from the "doesn't that stink" file, slick ads and names on social media can lure shoppers in.

They will use the names Milwaukee and DeWalt in their ads, and even the logos, so they look like legitimate sites.

But Tool Guyd says you often end up with cheap Chinese imitations, nothing like the quality you would get from the real companies. And that stinks.

If you see an ad for cheap name-brand tools, find out where the company is located if you can.

Look for reviews of the vendor.

And look those tools up at Home Depot or Lowe's, where chances are they will likely cost a lot more.

It has gotten so bad that DeWalt is now warning about these scams on its website.

Bottom line: check out a seller carefully, whether they are selling discount tools, electronics,or even clothing, so you don't waste your money.

