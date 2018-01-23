Fair
HI: 61°
LO: 42°
John Matarese reports on why cruise insurance may still not protect you from a delayed flight that ruins your vacation
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: The world's largest cruise ship 'Oasis of the Seas' arrives in Southampton Water on October 15, 2014 in Southampton, England. The £800 million Royal Caribbean cruise ship will dock into Southampton for a one day stay stop before departing for the US. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Lee Ann Luipold was looking forward to a getaway, a Royal Caribbean cruise of the New England and Nova Scotia coastline.
But despite leaving half a day of extra time to get to the ship, she said a flat tire turned her early morning Delta flight to Boston into an afternoon flight.
"They told us it would be a two-hour delay, and we ended up being almost two hours late into Boston," Luipold said.
She missed the cruise.
"Delta put us up for the night and flew us home the next day," she said.
Luipold thought it was no problem. She had purchased trip cancelation insurance.
Insurance denies her claim
But when Luipold applied for a refund, the company denied her claim, saying she could only get her money back because of a death or a hospital stay.
We contacted Royal Caribbean. Owen Torres, the company's corporate communications director, said Luipold purchased only the lowest level insurance, not cancel-for-any-reason insurance.
The best they could offer her was a 75 percent credit toward a future cruise, he said.
Don't let this happen to you
If you are planning a cruise, and worry about what could happen if your flight is delayed:
Luipold will do that from now on, remembering the dream cruise she missed.
"The airplane flew over the cruise ship, and everyone was like, 'Oh, there's your cruise.' And we said, 'Well, we can't jump out of the plane,'" she said.
___________________
“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).
"Like" John Matarese on Facebook
Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)
For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com
Chancellor Angela Merkel has been trying to form a coalition government since September.
Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters to be terrorists.
King Abdullah II gave Vice President Mike Pence a firm talking-to over lunch.
The Haqqani Network, a Taliban ally, claimed responsibility for the attack.