Eggs have more than doubled in price in the last year, but why?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You may have noticed as you were checking items off your list on your last grocery trip that eggs have gone up in price. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says food items such as meat, poultry, fish, and eggs have increased 6.8 percent from November of 2021 to November of 2022.

In November 2021, the average price of a dozen 'Grade A' large eggs in the United States was $1.72. A year later that average price now sits at $3.59. That jump has affected the budget of some local businesses.

Bill Mattos, President of the California Poultry Federation, says California poultry farmers only produce about 60 percent of what the state can consume, with Californians being the largest consumers of eggs, chickens, and turkeys in the nation. He says one of the main reasons for the recent price increase is due to the supply chain.

"The way poultry farmers are affected, and I can tell you about why consumers are affected, is the supply chain. The cost of feed, the rising cost of energy," said Mattos. "Energy costs just like they are at our homes. They're going crazy to keep the chickens warm. Propane costs are up. Everything is up."

But that isn't the only reason. Mattos adds that the avian flu, also known as bird flu, is also contributing to the skyrocketing prices.

"Not only is feed, energy, and the supply chain affecting is affecting the cost of eggs and a lot of other goods. It's not only eggs, but you see it in eggs because they're so popular, but the bird flu has really affected it," said Mattos. "The good news is our egg growers in California are doing an exceptional job. They have not lost any chickens from the bird flu. Their security is he best in the nation and they're doing a fabulous job. Hopefully that will continue, because the cold weather doesn't help the bird flu, and now it's fly-away season and most of the contamination comes from the flying ducks."

Tina Brown, owner of Tina Marie's in downtown Bakersfield, says the price she pays for a case of eggs has increased by about $67, especially over the holiday season.

"Supplies were limited this holiday season. Turkey, poultry, eggs… it's in high demand this time of year. The eggs have more than doubled in price. The hike in price increase started in August and it's been a slow increase in pricing, and it's more than doubled now," said Brown. "So our eggs went from roughly $40 dollars a case, which is about 15 dozen, to over $100 a case for the same eggs today."

Although the U.S. is facing these skyrocketing prices for eggs, Mattos says he sees the egg supply increasing within a year and prices going back to normal.