Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Four day work week looking promising after study

Latest US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
office work remote work
Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 14:49:01-05

(KERO) — Four day work weeks seem to be working in the U.K.

A non-profit advocacy group released the results of a six-month pilot program involving around 2,900 workers in the U.K where 61 companies agreed to let their employees work four days a week, without a reduction in pay.

According to the average results, employees reported higher job satisfaction, lower rates of burnout, and less work-related stress.

The results also showed most of the companies involved reported no drop in productivity, with 92% keeping the four-day schedule beyond the trial.

Despite this, some human resource experts believe getting more American companies on-board could be tough because of competition and the fear of falling behind.

However, some health professionals say employee burnout is a bigger cause for concern for companies with more people now prioritizing their mental and physical health, especially post-pandemic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show