Four day work week looking promising after study

(KERO) — Four day work weeks seem to be working in the U.K.

A non-profit advocacy group released the results of a six-month pilot program involving around 2,900 workers in the U.K where 61 companies agreed to let their employees work four days a week, without a reduction in pay.

According to the average results, employees reported higher job satisfaction, lower rates of burnout, and less work-related stress.

The results also showed most of the companies involved reported no drop in productivity, with 92% keeping the four-day schedule beyond the trial.

Despite this, some human resource experts believe getting more American companies on-board could be tough because of competition and the fear of falling behind.

However, some health professionals say employee burnout is a bigger cause for concern for companies with more people now prioritizing their mental and physical health, especially post-pandemic.