Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Gas prices decline, experts warn it may be temporary

American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week
Gas
Video Blocks
Gas
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 15:44:48-04

(KERO) — American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down eight-cents from last week, to 4.80 cents.

But, that's mostly due to lower demand and it could change soon as July is usually the busiest month during the summer driving season.

At the moment, the most expensive gas in the U.S is on the West Coast in California, Oregon and Arizona.

Meanwhile, the least expensive gas is in South Carolina followed by Georgia and Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brett Eldredge

Win Tickets to See Brett Eldredge Live