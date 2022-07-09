Gas prices decline, experts warn it may be temporary

(KERO) — American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down eight-cents from last week, to 4.80 cents.

But, that's mostly due to lower demand and it could change soon as July is usually the busiest month during the summer driving season.

At the moment, the most expensive gas in the U.S is on the West Coast in California, Oregon and Arizona.

Meanwhile, the least expensive gas is in South Carolina followed by Georgia and Mississippi.