Gas prices expected to continue falling as stations switch over to 'winter blend' fuel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Gas prices continue to fall further away from record highs set in June. Now with stations getting ready to switch to the winter blend of gas, prices are expected to fall even more as this type of gas is cheaper to produce.

Although the national average, according to AAA, is just under $3.67, in California it is still averaging at $5.44 for regular fuel.

In Kern, the county average is slightly on-par at $5.42. For those looking for the lowest price, the Fastrip gas station off 34th street in Bakersfield is reporting the lowest fuel in the city at $4.73 for regular gas.

