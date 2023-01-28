Gas prices surged 40 cents in past month

(KERO) — Prices at the pump seem to be on the rise. Triple A reports the national average for regular gas has jumped to $3.50 a gallon.

That's a 12 cent increase from last week, a 40 cent increase over the last month and more than nine percent since the end of 2022.

In California, the statewide average cost of gas is $4.35 per gallon, while the countywide average in Kern County is about $4.52.

Experts say the rise is unusual for this time of year as prices are usually lower due to winter weather keeping more people off the roads.

The problem seems to be supply, with extreme weather in much of the United States near the end of last year causing a series of outages at the refineries that produce the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel.

