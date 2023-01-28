Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Insurance companies refuse to cover Kia and Hyundai car models

Latest US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 14:06:45-05

(KERO) — Some Kia and Hyundai owners will have to find another good neighbor because state farm won't be there.

Along with Progressive, the insurer is not writing new policies on certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles in some markets.

The problem is some models of the vehicles are so easy to steal. During late 2022, social media users posted instructional videos showing exactly how simple it is.

Affected vehicles include those manufactured between 2015 and 2019 that don't have immobilizers that prevent the vehicle from starting if it's key is not present.

Most vehicles from other manufacturers that have push button start systems include that technology.

It's not clear which markets are impacted, but earlier reports indicate Denver and Saint Louis are among them.

Both companies say the decision only applies to new policies and existing policy holders can continue renewing their insurance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: The Magical Instruments of Harry Potter

Win Tickets to BSO: Magical Instruments of Harry Potter