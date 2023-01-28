Insurance companies refuse to cover Kia and Hyundai car models

(KERO) — Some Kia and Hyundai owners will have to find another good neighbor because state farm won't be there.

Along with Progressive, the insurer is not writing new policies on certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles in some markets.

The problem is some models of the vehicles are so easy to steal. During late 2022, social media users posted instructional videos showing exactly how simple it is.

Affected vehicles include those manufactured between 2015 and 2019 that don't have immobilizers that prevent the vehicle from starting if it's key is not present.

Most vehicles from other manufacturers that have push button start systems include that technology.

It's not clear which markets are impacted, but earlier reports indicate Denver and Saint Louis are among them.

Both companies say the decision only applies to new policies and existing policy holders can continue renewing their insurance.