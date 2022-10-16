Watch Now
IRS says millions of people are missing out on COVID related tax benefits

Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 16, 2022
(KERO) — The Internal Revenue Service is reaching out to more than nine million Americans who may be missing out on COVID-related tax benefits.

Many may not be aware they can claim the 2021 recovery rebate credit, the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, among other benefits.

Eligible taxpayers could receive five figure payments including stimulus money, if they qualify.

The IRS is reminding them that they don't have to have big earnings to benefit and that they can still file, even if they missed the April deadline.

Starting this week, letters will be going out to remind taxpayers that they need to take action before the November 17th deadline.

