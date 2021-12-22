Kern County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam targeting businesses

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you about a phone scam currently targeting businesses in the area.

According to KCSO, these scammers will call doctors offices claiming they are employed by the sheriff's department and need to discuss a civil matter.

KCSO says they do not handle court order civil matters over the phone and would never ask for payment.

They're warning other businesses could also be targeted.

If you have received phone calls that you believe are a scam you can call KCSO at 861-3110.