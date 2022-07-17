More people want to work from home, study shows

(KERO) — For many companies, the pandemic proved that working from home didn't hurt productivity.

Now, some employers want workers back in the office at least three days a week.

But mandating more days in the workplace could backfire, as employees want to work remotely more often than their companies let them.

New data from the survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes suggests more than 56% of employees want to work remotely three or more days a week.

Meanwhile, more than 55% of companies are offering less than three days of remote work a week.

Workplace management experts at Gallup report that the disconnect could cause some workers to leave and suggest employers reevaluate their flexibility and work-from-home options.

