(KERO) — Catching a cab might look a little different in the coming years, as the classic yellow cabs are set to get a tech-forward revamp.

United Airlines believes electric air taxis are the future, and is investing more than 15 million dollars in them.

These flying e-taxis are designed for short commutes in urban areas or to get to the airport.

United said it expects the first aircraft deliveries as early as 2026.