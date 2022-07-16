(KERO) — Americans are finally getting a break at the pump, with gas prices continuing to fall.

According to a Gasbuddy analysis this week, the national average for gas has fallen for four straight weeks, after peaking at a historic high in mid-June.

It's the longest decline in average gas prices since the beginning of the pandemic.

The New York Times reports over the last week, Texas, Ohio, Illinois, and California have seen gas prices drop 16 cents or more.

An analyst with Gasbuddy says we're not out of the woods yet, explaining there's still a risk gas prices could spike in august if any disruptions happen.