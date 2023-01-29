Watch Now
Netflix to stop password sharing soon

Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 13:32:16-05

(KERO) — Unfortunate news for Millenials and ZOomers nationwide, Netflix is cracking down on password sharing.

In a letter to shareholders, the streaming-giant said it will start blocking subscribers from sharing passwords with people outside their household in the coming months.

Netflix plans to roll out a paid sharing plan. It piloted a similar program in Latin-America, where subscribers could add a 'sub-account' for an additional three dollars a month.

Currently, Netflix allows multiple profiles under a single account but the profiles are intended to be used by members of the same household.

