New car prices are slowly dropping

(KERO) — If you have had your eye on a new car, well it might be a good time to buy.

New car prices are finally coming down, although just by a little.

Analysts say cars are still mostly selling for more than manufacturers' sticker prices, but not as high as they were previously.

According to Edmunds, for the first half of the year, new car prices averaged 700 dollars over sticker price. Now that's dropped to about 230 dollars over sticker price.

Some brands are now selling for below MSRP, something that used to be the norm but was scarcely seen in the past year amid supply chain issues.