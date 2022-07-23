Part time jobs declining across U.S as labor market tightens

(KERO) — Fewer people are working part-time jobs as the rate of part-time employment has hit a 20-year low.

The labor department says only about 2.2% of workers have a part-time gig due to the tight labor market?

Typically, there are twice as many unemployed people looking for work than there are job openings, which forces some job seekers to settle for a part-time job when they really want a full-time position.

But now it's almost the exact opposite, there are twice as many job openings as there are unemployed job seekers.

Experts say, whether it'll stay this way depends on if we get into a recession, where more full time workers could get laid off, pushing people to get part time jobs.