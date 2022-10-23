Pay day coming in a couple days early for Chase Bank customers

(KERO) — Early pay day may be possible for some JP Morgan Chase customers who can now get their money a little earlier than usual.

The largest bank in America is offering its 1.4 million "Secure banking" customers early access to specific direct deposits, including paychecks and pensions.

The money could arrive up to 48 hours sooner than before and officials at Chase say this move could help some households with paying bills on time and dealing with unexpected expenses.

However, they are not the first to offer this service. Other financial institutions, including Capital one, and Wells Fargo are already offering early access to customers.