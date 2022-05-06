Price of avocados soars

(KERO) — Avocados are getting more and more expensive.

Last week the price of a carton of Hass avocados hit an average high of nearly $79. A year ago, that price was about $40.

There are a number of reasons for the jump, including less rain in the region where avocados are grown in Mexico.

U.S. import suspensions and enhanced safety inspections have also driven up prices but there is relief in sight.

The Peruvian* avocado season has started and that means the overall supply will increase which could push prices down.

And later this year, the U.S. will start accepting avocados from Jalisco, another region in Mexico that produces avocados.