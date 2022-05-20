Watch
Rents in the United States hit another record

(KERO) — Renters across the United States are paying more to stay in their homes and it appears that trend will continue.

A report from Realtor.com shows the national median rent was over $1,800 a month in April. That's a jump of nearly 17-percent from a year ago and the highest on record.

If the trend continues the report projects rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are signs of possible relief. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April. This, after it peaked in January.

