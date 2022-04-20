Some Verizon customers unable to make calls on wireless phones

(KERO) — Some Verizon customers are reporting an outage with their wireless phones. The issue is mainly affecting voice calls with most of the outage being reported on the West Coast.

According the website Down Detector, which self-reports cases, the most affected areas in California appear to be Los Angeles and Sacramento. Other areas on the West Coast reporting the issue are Phoenix, Reno, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Tucson.

"We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers," said a Verizon spokesperson. "Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."