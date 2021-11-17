Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Supply chain issues affecting availability of baby formula

items.[0].videoTitle
The supply chain issues are starting to impact infants as baby formula might be harder to find in stores.
Posted at 7:27 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 10:27:33-05

(KERO) — The supply chain issues are starting to impact infants as baby formula might be harder to find in stores.

Walgreens said the demand for infant formula is increasing nationwide at the same time its suppliers are struggling to restock shelves.

It could be a problem for some parents as experts say it's not always easy to swap out one brand of formula for another. That's because some babies can develop an intolerance to ingredients in specific brands.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America says its members are working with distributors, retailers, and state agencies on innovative ways to ensure availability of infant formula.

The maker of Enfamil infant formula says the company has ample supply.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM