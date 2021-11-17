Supply chain issues affecting availability of baby formula

(KERO) — The supply chain issues are starting to impact infants as baby formula might be harder to find in stores.

Walgreens said the demand for infant formula is increasing nationwide at the same time its suppliers are struggling to restock shelves.

It could be a problem for some parents as experts say it's not always easy to swap out one brand of formula for another. That's because some babies can develop an intolerance to ingredients in specific brands.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America says its members are working with distributors, retailers, and state agencies on innovative ways to ensure availability of infant formula.

The maker of Enfamil infant formula says the company has ample supply.