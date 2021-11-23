Watch
Surveys: Costs of Thanksgiving dinner rising

The cost of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table is going up according to the results of two recent surveys from the American Farm Bureau Federation and the Department of Agriculture.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Nov 23, 2021
(KERO) — The cost of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table is going up according to the results of two recent surveys.

A survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds dinner for a family of 10 will cost an average of $53.31. That's $6.41 more than last year or roughly 14%.

"A lot of us were staying at home and using cooking as a form of entertainment," said Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Turkey prices saw the biggest increase with 24% rise since last year. Other staples are seeing an increase with pie-crusts up 20% and dinner rolls up 15%.

A similar survey from the Department of Agriculture also estimates Americans will spend more this Thanksgiving but only 5% more.

