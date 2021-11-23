Surveys: Costs of Thanksgiving dinner rising

(KERO) — The cost of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table is going up according to the results of two recent surveys.

A survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds dinner for a family of 10 will cost an average of $53.31. That's $6.41 more than last year or roughly 14%.

"A lot of us were staying at home and using cooking as a form of entertainment," said Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Turkey prices saw the biggest increase with 24% rise since last year. Other staples are seeing an increase with pie-crusts up 20% and dinner rolls up 15%.

A similar survey from the Department of Agriculture also estimates Americans will spend more this Thanksgiving but only 5% more.