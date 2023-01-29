Tech layoffs continue, while fast food hiring ramps up

(KERO) — IBM announced it is shedding 39 hundred jobs while software company SAP is eliminating three thousand job.

But layoffs are moving beyond the tech sector.

Materials science company DOW says it is cutting two thousand employees globally.

3M also announced it is eliminating more than two thousand manufacturing jobs.

Hasbro joining in by announcing it plans to reduce its global workforce by about 15 percent. The toy and entertainment company said it will start to eliminate about one thousand positions in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, restaurant chains are hiring. Chipotle said it is looking for 15 thousand people to ensure stores are staffed up for Spring. Taco bell has posted 25 thousand openings on its website and Starbucks is looking for more than 10 thousand baristas.