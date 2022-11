(KERO) — Heads up, that Thanksgiving meal is expected to cost you more this year.

Market research firm IRI predicts this year's meal could be about %13.5 more costly than last year.

The company compared retail prices for some thanksgiving foods, like turkey and other meat, baking essentials, beverages, and side dishes.

Promotions in the coming weeks could help lower the cost, however IRI doesn't expect that to sway prices too heavily.