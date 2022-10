(KERO) — Halloween is right around the corner, but this year it might be harder to find homes participating in trick-or-treating.

That is because, inflation is forcing some U.S adults to cancel halloween this year. A recent survey found more than half aren't handing out candy and they blame inflation.

Many adults surveyed say they can't afford to add another expense, that as the cost of halloween candy has gone up 13 percent, according to recent data.