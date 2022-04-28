Walmart giving some customers gas discounts

(KERO) — Members of Walmart's discount program are getting a bit of a break at the gas pump. Walmart Plus subscribers get 10 cents off a gallon of gas at participating fuel stations.

Previously, Walmart offered a discount of five cents a gallon to Walmart Plus subscribers. That deal was offered at 2,000 Murphy gas stations, Sam's Clubs, and Walmart stores with gas pumps.

Walmart is now doubling the discount and adding 12,000 Exxon and Mobile stations across the U.S.

Walmart Plus is a $98-a-year subscription plan.

On top of fuel discounts, members get free shipping on most items, and the ability to scan items with an app in physical stores and pay without waiting in a checkout line.