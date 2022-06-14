Cost of many lunch items rising

(KERO) — Soaring inflation is making going back to the office more expensive and the cost of your favorite lunch items is going up. It comes as some food and drink companies are quietly shrinking the sizes of some of your favorite products without lower prices.

The index for food away from home has increased 7.4 percent over the last year. That's according to a Labor Department report.

Prices for food purchased to eat at home rose 11.9 percent. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that's the biggest 12-month jump since 1979.

Then there's also "shrinkflation." the AP reports companies are shrinking packages to deal with rising costs for raw materials, labor, and transportation. For example, companies like Chobani, Frito-Lay, and Pepsi-co have all reduced their product amounts without lowering the costs.