Some back-to-school items are hard to find

(KERO) — Back-to-school shopping is looking different this year because of the move back to in-person learning, and, once again, frustrating product shortages.

Tierra Smith was taking her children into Walmart for back to school supplies.

"You looking forward to having them in school? Yes I am, I actually am."

Mom Samantha Allen was also glad to see some normalcy after a long pandemic winter.

"How do you feel about them going back to the classroom this year? I am excited for them. We get to start new schools this year, so we are excited."

But things are a little different this year.

Walmart and many stores are coping with supply shortages, that on this day meant a lack of character backpacks.

But Randi Wood, a manager at Walmart, says they are trying to stock the shelves and keep prices low.

"You see all the red tags, that’s all our rollbacks. Kids are coming back into school now, last year they were remote learning, learning from home. So we have a big push on apparel, so those kids are ready to go back to school."

She says girls should be thrilled to find justice clothing in Walmart now, now that justice stores have closed in malls.

Matt Goans, a Walmart manager, says they are expecting a big rebound in sales this year.

"Last year was very slow because most schools were remote, so sales were very soft. This year we are preparing for a bigger back to school because we are post COVID."

One thing you may not see as much this year: 10 cent crayons and spiral notebooks with supplies being so tight.