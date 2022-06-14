Watch
EXPLAINER: Recession fears grow. Just how high is the risk?

Damian Dovarganes/AP
People wear face masks as they shop at the Nordstrom Local DTLA downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. Home sales are down, and mortgage rates are up. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. Is the United States at risk of enduring another recession, just two years after emerging from the last one? For now, even the more pessimistic economists don’t foresee any imminent downturn, at least not before next year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 14, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.

Is the United States at risk of enduring another recession?

For now, most economists don’t foresee a downturn in the near future.

Despite the inflation squeeze, consumers — the primary driver of the economy — are still spending at a healthy pace. Businesses are investing in equipment and software, reflecting a positive outlook. And the job market is still booming, with hiring strong, layoffs low and many employers eager for more workers. Still, recession risks are rising.

