(KERO) — You've probably noticed filling up your fridge and emptying your wallet more quickly.

Food prices increased nearly nine-percent last month compared to the same time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that's the largest 12-month hike since 1981.

According to the BLS groceries shot up 10-percent overall with products like eggs, flour, and milk all rising at least 11-percent. Bacon prices were up 18.2-percent.

Researchers say a couple of factors are causing food to be more expensive. They include crop-affecting droughts and the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted wheat production.