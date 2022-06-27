Fuel prices continue to go down slowly, but still remain high

(KERO) — Gas prices continue to slowly go down but are still much higher than a year ago. Triple-A reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.90.

That's down eight cents from a week ago but remains 30-cents higher than the month before.

Prices have a long way to go to get back to last year's average of $3.10.

Last week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a 90-day pause on the federal gas tax but lawmakers haven't voted on it yet.

Meanwhile, there is some relief for the Golden State. In areas like San Diego and Los Angeles, the cost of fuel has steadily dropped for 12 days in a row now.