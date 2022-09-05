Watch Now
Gas prices continue to fall as the unofficial end of summer arrives

The unofficial end to the summer season brought another week of sliding gas prices. Triple-A reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is now $3.78.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 05, 2022
A month ago the average price was $4.13 a gallon.

Prices have now fallen every week since peaking in early summer at more than $5 per gallon. And producers are getting ready to switch to the winter blend of gas which is cheaper to produce.

Triple-A has the average price of regular unleaded in California at $5.26 as of Monday morning.

In Kern County GasBuddy puts the average price at $5.14. The cheapest gas this morning is reportedly at the Fastrip on South Union Avenue for $4.33 per gallon.

