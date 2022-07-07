Watch Now
Gas prices continue to fall, remain high

There's some relief at the pump. TripleA says national gas prices have been falling for 21 straight days. The current national average sits at $4.75 a gallon.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 07, 2022
Experts say prices are being impacted by falling crude oil prices which saw losses this week. Still, drivers paid the most expensive July 4th gas prices on record. The average price on Monday was $4.55 per gallon, a $1.5 more than last year.

And as of Thursday morning, the average cost of gas in California is about $6.19. In kern county it's even higher, sitting at $6.23 per gallon.

There are a few places in Bakersfield that won't hit your wallet as hard. According to Gas Buddy the Central Cali Deli on East California price is $5.56. And at the Fastrip on South Chester, the price is around $5.57 for regular fuel.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
