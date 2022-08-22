Gas prices drop to $3.90 national average, remain above $5 in California

(KERO) — Gas prices keep falling as we head toward the end of the summer travel season. Triple-A reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is now $3.90. That's a five-cent drop from last week now down from $4.44 a month ago.

Gas prices have been falling for more than two months in a row since peaking at more than $5 per gallon in June. In California, prices are trending downward but it's happening at a slower pace. Monday the state average is $5.34 per gallon.

In Kern County, gas prices vary. The county average is $5.42 but there are places to find cheaper fuel. The Pemex off White Lane in Bakersfield has the lowest prices in town sitting at $4.51 Monday morning. Union Village off South Union has unleaded gas for $4.52.