(KERO) — U.S. gas prices are inching upwards. Triple-A is reporting the average price at $380 per gallon.

Officials say that's about a four-cent hike from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts say one reason for the recent increase comes from the oil market where a barrel of crude is once again more than $90 a barrel.

The least expensive gas in the U.S. is in Georgia currently sitting at $3.13 per gallon. The highest average in California is at $5.45 a gallon.