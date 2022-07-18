Gas prices keep falling, rebates slated for October

(KERO) — The price at the pump continues a slight decline as we cruise thru the heart of the summer driving season. Triple-A reports the average national price is now $4.53 a gallon. That's down nearly 50 cents from a month ago when the average price was five dollars.

A year ago, the average price was $3.16.

However, the average cost in California right now is $5.91. In Kern County, Triple-A is reporting the average at $6.08 Monday morning. According to GasBuddy the average price in Bakersfield is $5.99. However, Wasco Gas and Foodmart is selling a gallon of unleaded for $5.17 a gallon. Three stations in Bakersfield are showing gas at $5.33 a gallon. A month ago it was $6.32 and one year ago it was $4.17.

Meanwhile, to offset those rising prices the state government has approved gas rebates for drivers. But those payments won't be sent out until late October and nearly three million Californians won't qualify.

To qualify for the rebate residents must have filed a 2020 tax return. But those who don't make enough money to owe taxes aren't required to file including some seniors and disabled people.

State lawmakers initially planned to provide a grant for low-income residents who don't file taxes but that provision was removed during budget negotiations.