High gas costs eating up incomes, impacting emergency responders

(KERO) — Some say high gas costs are eating up incomes across the United States, particularly in Nevada. The state currently has the second-highest gas prices in the nation, followed by California.

With an average close to $5.75 a gallon Nevadans now facing steep gas prices too. But when you factor in average salary data shows drivers there have to work longer than in any other state. On average more than 3 hours to afford a single tank of gas.

Almost all of Nevada's fuel comes from California, where refining oil is more expensive because of stricter environmental regulations. And the cost to transport it is surging. Plus Nevada's gas tax is the sixth highest in the nation.

"This is really an access story. Simply put, prices are so high because it costs a lot of money to get gas to Nevada," explains John Treanor, a spokesman for Triple-A.

With prices expected to keep climbing many Americans, especially those with lower incomes will have to work more hours to afford gas.

Some economists have raised concerns about the impact high gas prices could have on tourism in a city like Las Vegas. But the main tourism agency for Las Vegas says there's no evidence yet that it's taken a hit. The number of visitors has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

And surging gas prices also impact emergency responders. Sheriff's deputies in Michigan say they will not immediately respond to non-emergency calls and will cut back on patrols to save gas.

A fire department in Indiana says it will use smaller vehicles as often as possible and won't allow firefighters to drive to training courses.

Triple-A currently lists the average price for a gallon of gas at $5.01. That's nearly two dollars higher than the same time last year.