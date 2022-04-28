Is recession risk rising?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — A report being released Thursday will give insight into how the U.S. economy is doing as some economists are warning about the increased chance of a recession.

The government is reporting the U.S. gross domestic product for the first quarter of the year. It shows how the economy did from January through March.

Meanwhile, the White House is suggesting going back another three months to get a broader picture. Those numbers may be from the past but economists say they could tell us something about the future.

Declaring a recession is complicated. But one big indicator is two consecutive quarters of inflation-adjusted GDP decline.