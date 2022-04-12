Watch
Millennial Money: 8 tactics to break credit card debt cycles

John Raoux/AP
FILE - Credit cards as seen Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. After paying off credit card debt, it’s important to evaluate your relationship with plastic to determine whether a second chance is worthwhile. While a break from credit can be necessary and useful for establishing new spending habits, doing away with a credit card entirely could negatively impact your credit. Credit cards aren’t a match for everyone, but they can be helpful tools in your credit journey if used responsibly. If you’re considering returning to credit cards, a stay-out-of-debt plan that is tailored to your motivations may prevent debt the next time around. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 12, 2022
(AP) — After paying off credit card debt, it’s important to evaluate your relationship with plastic to determine whether a second chance is worthwhile.

While a break from credit can be necessary and useful for establishing new spending habits, doing away with a credit card entirely could negatively impact your credit.

Credit cards aren’t a match for everyone, but they can be helpful tools in your credit journey if used responsibly.

If you’re considering returning to credit cards, a stay-out-of-debt plan that is tailored to your motivations may prevent debt the next time around.

