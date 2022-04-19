Natural gas prices rise to their highest levels since 2008

(KERO) — Adding to inflation woes in the United States natural gas prices have risen to their highest levels since 2008.

Natural gas futures spiked nine-percent in recent trading and 16-percent last week.

The gains leave natural gas up by a staggering 113-percent since the end of last year.

That spike comes just in time for a rare April snowstorm that's about to hit the northeast.

The cold weather will force millions of families to crank up the heat in the coming days and in turn drive up the demand for natural gas.