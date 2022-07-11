Watch Now
Money

Actions

Pain at the pump continues to ease as prices fall again

The pain at the pump continues to slowly ease for drivers. Triple-A reports the current average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.68. That's down 13 cents in the last week and down 30 cents in the last month.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 14:09:49-04

(KERO) — The pain at the pump continues to slowly ease for drivers. Triple-A reports the current average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.68. That's down 13 cents in the last week and down 30 cents in the last month.

Gas prices have been slowly falling since the average price per gallon briefly passed $5 last month. Prices remain much higher than a year ago when the average price per gallon of unleaded was $3.14.

As of Monday morning, the average cost of gas in California is $6.08 according to Gas Buddy. But in Bakersfield, it's averaging about $6.17 per gallon.

Gas buddy says the lowest gas price in Bakersfield is $5.47 at the Valero gas station on South Union Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brett Eldredge

Win Tickets to See Brett Eldredge Live