Pain at the pump continues to ease as prices fall again

(KERO) — The pain at the pump continues to slowly ease for drivers. Triple-A reports the current average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.68. That's down 13 cents in the last week and down 30 cents in the last month.

Gas prices have been slowly falling since the average price per gallon briefly passed $5 last month. Prices remain much higher than a year ago when the average price per gallon of unleaded was $3.14.

As of Monday morning, the average cost of gas in California is $6.08 according to Gas Buddy. But in Bakersfield, it's averaging about $6.17 per gallon.

Gas buddy says the lowest gas price in Bakersfield is $5.47 at the Valero gas station on South Union Avenue.