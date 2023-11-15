11 deals you can get on National Fast Food Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Unofficial holidays can be plenty of fun, and there’s one coming up you should definitely enjoy, since it’ll get you a night away from kitchen duty. Wondering where to grab lunch or dinner on Nov. 16? According to the calendar, it’s a great day to choose fast food.

That’s right, this Thursday is National Fast Food Day! And plenty of fast food chains will be running sales designed to get you in the door. Although these aren’t specifically tied to the holiday, they’ll still help you celebrate. Some are associated with their rewards programs and require signup, while others are just limited time-only discounts. Some are regularly available deals you should know about.

Here are several that we think are worth going out for.

Arby’s

Check out the “2 Can Dine for $9.99” deal, going on right now at Arby’s. You can choose two sandwiches from the following options: Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar, Classic Roast Beef, Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Then choose two sides (either Curly Fries or Crinkle Fries) and two fountain drinks. A whole meal for $5 each! The deal began Oct. 30 and is available for a limited time.

Burger King

Now through Dec. 3 on your next delivery order, you can get a free Whopper at Burger King with a $20 purchase if you’re a Royal Perks member. Order through the app or online and activate the discount through the “Offers” tab.

Carl’s Jr.

Like many fast food chains, Carl’s Jr. offers deals to entice you to sign up for its rewards program. Sign up today and get a free Guacamole Bacon Burger. If you’re already a member, you can get it for half price. If you’re a rewards member and you order through the app, you can get the new Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake free with a $1 purchase.

Del Taco

At Del Taco, becoming a rewards member will get you two free The Del Tacos. You just need to sign up on the app or online.

Domino’s

If you’d like to order delivery from this pizza chain, there’s a $6.99 “Mix and Match” deal going on. It allows you to pay $6.99 each for two of the following menu items: a Medium 2-Topping Pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Bread Twists, salad, Marbled Cookie Brownie, Specialty Chicken, Oven Baked Sandwich, 8-Piece Boneless Chicken or Pasta in a Dish.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s also wants you to sign up to be a My Rewards member. If you do, you’ll get one “fan-favorite” sandwich for free with a $1 minimum purchase. Choose from the Famous Star, Frisco Burger, Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Frisco Breakfast Sandwich or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.

If you’re already a rewards member, you have to work a little harder: Order a $10 purchase on the Hardees app, and you’ll get an order of Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuits for free.

KFC

There are two deals going on at KFC. The $20 Fill Up Box deal includes four pieces of chicken, 12 chicken nuggets, Secret Recipe French Fries, four buttermilk biscuits and four dipping sauces. You can also get two wraps for just $5 right now. Choose from the three wraps available: the Classic KFC Wrap, the Spicy Slaw KFC Wrap and the Mac and Cheese KFC Wrap.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s rewards members always get interesting deals. Right now, nationally, you can get a free order of large fries for signing up and enjoy Free Fries Fridays (with a $1 purchase) through the end of the year. You may also find 15% off purchases of $10 or more and BOGO deals on the app for items like breakfast sandwiches and shakes through Dec. 3.

Check for regional deals, too; in certain Colorado locations right now, for example, there’s a BOGO mix-and-match offer for popular items going on through February 2024 that’s only available in-store.

Taco Bell

This Mexican fast-food chain really wants you to “think outside the bun.” It is offering several deals, including the online exclusive Build Your Meal For 4 deal. You pay $24.99 and choose from a variety of select menu items, including several varieties of tacos, burritos and sides.

Wendy’s

Would you like an entire meal for $5? Wendy’s is happy to oblige with its Biggie Bag deal, a regular item on its menu. This includes a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Sandwich, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. If you go through the app, you can also get a free Peppermint Frosty right now.

Zaxby’s

Would you like to become a Zaxby’s Rewardz member? What if the chain throws in some free chicken nuggets for your effort? Just join the program, and you’ll get Five Fingerz free with a $5 purchase.

