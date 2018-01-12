17 people killed in Montecito mudslides identified

MONTECITO, Calif. - The 17 people killed in mudslides in Southern California this week included children ages 3, 6, 10, and 12.

According to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office, these are the names of those killed this week when heavy rain unleashed flash floods, mudslides and debris flow in the southern part of the state. All are from the Montecito area.

-- Jonathan Benitez: 10 years old

-- Kailly Benitez: 3 years old

-- Martin Cabrera-Munoz: 48 years old

-- David Cantin: 49 years old

-- Sawyer Corey: 12 years old

-- Peter Fleurat: 73 years old

-- Josephine Gower: 69 years old

-- John McManigal: 61 years old

-- Alice Mitchell: 78 years old

-- James Mitchell: 89 years old

-- Mark Montgomery: 54 years old

-- Caroline Montgomery: 22 years old

-- Marilyn Ramos: 27 years old

-- Rebecca Riskin: 61 years old

-- Roy Rohter: 84 years old

-- Peerawat Sutthithepn: 6 years old

-- Richard Taylor: 67 years old

The cause of each death was listed as "multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides."

Sheriff's Office Releases Names of Montecito Residents Fatally Injured During Flood Incident https://t.co/2FWiDBvDLt — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) January 11, 2018

Overall, 28 people were injured. Twelve remained hospitalized, four in critical condition.

The number of missing has fluctuated wildly, due to shifting definitions, the uncertainty that follows natural disasters, and just plain mistakes. On Thursday alone the number provided by authorities went from 48 down to eight then back to 43, with officials saying a clerical mistake led to the release of the number eight.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the current number of 43 is "inclusive" and encompasses several categories of missing.

Meanwhile, a mandatory evacuation zone was expanded Thursday to keep the public out of the way of rescue and relief efforts. Brown says residents can expect to be out of their homes for a week or more.