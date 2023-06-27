Class-action lawsuit against CDCR for pregnancy accommodations starts this month

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — In 2018, 23ABC first brought you the story of a lawsuit filed against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by Sarah Coogle. The suit says Coogle was denied reasonable accommodations in the performance of her job and that lack of accommodation led to the death of her unborn child.

Coogle was working as a prison guard in Tehachapi when she was involved in an effort to break up a prison fight. During that encounter, Coogle fell. Two months later, her unborn baby died.

According to Coogle's attorney, Arnold Peter, Coogle's story is just one of hundreds, and it's why he has chosen to pursue a class action lawsuit against CDCR on behalf of Coogle and the others. The lawsuit argues that during their times as employees and correctional officers, they were denied certain accommodations and lighter duty while pregnant, and some allege they were retaliated against by the CDCR.

Many of the women state that when they entered the field, the policy did provide accommodations for pregnancy, and some of them even had children while working as corrections officers, but they say something changed in 2015.

According to Peter, nobody at CDCR could tell the women why the policy was changed.

"When the policy was implemented back in 2015, we have originally challenged it with Sarah Coogle's case, and like I said, we began to get phone calls from individuals whose situations were not so severe," said Peter.

While Coogle's case was settled in 2019 for nearly $1.7 million, her attorney continued to argue the issue.

"Each of those individuals' situations were such that it didn't make sense to file separate lawsuits. It only made sense to file a class action lawsuit so the policy could be addressed statewide as to every single pregnant correctional officer and then all employees," said Peter.

Legislators began to get involved with the issue. Former Assemblymember Rudy Salas authored AB 1906, the Workplace Safety Bill for Pregnant Correctional Officers, which advanced through committees in 2020, but was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom after the CDCR announced it would revert to its pre-2015 policy.

"Even though now we've reverted back to the old policy, CDCR in many cases is sorta slow-walking reasonable accommodation requests," said Peter. "So our next step is to ask Governor Newsom to step in and get some resolution."

Along with the ongoing class action lawsuits, 8 of the plaintiffs have attached their names to letters to the governor's office, as well as to Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"We are also asking that the CDCR be monitored and provide a report to Governor Newsom's office until the policy has been fully implemented, which we don't think that it has," said Peter.

23ABC reached out to the CDCR for their side, but they said they could not comment on pending litigation. There is currently a hearing scheduled for this month in Los Angeles for the class action lawsuit, as well as a lawsuit filed by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, a department which, like the CDCR, also falls under the governor's purview.

IN-DEPTH: THE PREGNANT WORKERS FAIRNESS ACT

The class action lawsuit against the CDCR is one of many examples of why the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, signed into federal law by Joe Biden on December 29, 2022, and expected to go into effect at midnight Eastern time on June 27, 2023.

The purpose of the act is to provide reasonable accommodations in the workplace for restrictions related to pregnancy or other related medical conditions. These conditions include physical or mental conditions arising from the gestation and childbirth processes.

There had been previous regulations prohibiting employers from discriminating against pregnant workers, but they didn't cover universal accommodations for pregnant employees. Under this new law, reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees will be required.