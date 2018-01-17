4 Tricks to Become a Social Media Superstar

Now that Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat all do pretty much the same thing, it’s time to pick a platform and grow your following. Andy Warhol predicted we all would have 15-minutes of fame, so Lindsey Granger and social media expert Lily Zimmel have a few simple tricks to get you from zero, to online hero!

1. Pick a Niche

You want users to follow you because of what you have to say or what you're showing them. If you're posting sports one day and then your outfits one day then your users will be confused. You want to make sure that you're the leading source for that industry.

2. Make a Schedule

The majority of people check their phone first thing in the morning so posting somewhere between the hours of 8-9 is pretty optimal because people are on their way to work. Other good times are between noon- 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. -- Just like a newspaper, people subscribe to your social media accounts so don't leave them hanging!

3. Avoid Me, Me, Me

People are going to get tired of your posts and unfollow if you're just self-promoting. Actress Jessica Alba does a great job at giving you a glimpse of her family life, but also creating a variety of content with her Honest company. A safe bet is to post 80 percent non-promotional and 20 percent promotional. Follow @Honest on Instagram to see how Jessica perfectly balances this ratio.

4. Flattery Will Get You Everywhere

Engage with your followers. If they're commenting and following you, give them a follow back and comment on their pictures from time to time as well.

