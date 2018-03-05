Allison Gargaro - Weather

5:30 PM, Oct 24, 2017
1 hour ago
Home Town:  Birmingham, Michigan; I moved to Arizona in 2008. I would take the sunshine and warm weather over snow any day!

Interests:  I am big into cooking and baking.  My specialty is banana bread; I will be sure to make enough for everyone!  I love to put a healthy cooking spin on the classics. 

Family:  My family and I are big dog lovers and we recently rescued two chocolate labs; they are the sweetest boys!

Professional/Personal Goals: To finish my broadcast meteorology degree and become a meteorologist.

Favorite Food: My favorite type of food is Mexican; I love taco Tuesday!

