Home Town: Birmingham, Michigan; I moved to Arizona in 2008. I would take the sunshine and warm weather over snow any day!
Interests: I am big into cooking and baking. My specialty is banana bread; I will be sure to make enough for everyone! I love to put a healthy cooking spin on the classics.
Family: My family and I are big dog lovers and we recently rescued two chocolate labs; they are the sweetest boys!
Professional/Personal Goals: To finish my broadcast meteorology degree and become a meteorologist.
Favorite Food: My favorite type of food is Mexican; I love taco Tuesday!
