Mass shooting reported at bar in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Authorities are on scene of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks.

According to KABC, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Borderline Bar & Grill.

Ventura County sheriff's say there were reports of an active shooter at the club, but it's unknown how many victims were shot.

A witness says he saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant and he saw a security guard get shot.

