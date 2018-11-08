Mass shooting reported at bar in Thousand Oaks

12:31 AM, Nov 8, 2018
5 hours ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Authorities are on scene of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks. 

According to KABC, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Borderline Bar & Grill. 

Ventura County sheriff's say there were reports of an active shooter at the club, but it's unknown how many victims were shot. 

A witness says he saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant and he saw a security guard get shot. 

We will continue to update you on this story as soon as we get more information. 

 

