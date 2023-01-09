Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating man connected with double homicide in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help from the community in locating a person of interest relating to a double homicide that took place in South Bakersfield.

The BPD discovered the dead bodies of two men in the 600 block of Darling Drive around 5:07 a.m. on Fri, Jan 6. According to the BPD, both men were shot. The identities of both men will be released by the Kern County Cororner's Office at a later date.

Jovannie Ayon, 31, is being searched for by the BPD in connection to the shooting. Ayon is Hispanic and has brown hair and eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 9 and weighs 140 pounds. Ayon is considered armed and dangerous. The BPD asks the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Ayon's location is asked to call Detective Frank McIntyre at (661) 326-3921 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.